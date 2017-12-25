Around the NFL

Rob Gronkowski hasn't forgotten Bills passed on him

Published: Dec 25, 2017 at 03:11 AM

Rob Gronkowski is an excellent football player, and he had another stellar outing on Sunday.

We can talk about his spectacular, one-handed catch over Micah Hyde for a touchdown. We can talk about the dynamic element he brings to New England's offense. We can even talk about how opponents refuse to learn from past mistakes and continue to press him in single coverage inside the red zone.

But perhaps the most interesting point to come out of Sunday's romp over the Buffalo Bills is that Gronkowski takes games against them personally.

There's a little history here. Gronkowski was born in Amherst, New York, and raised in Williamsville, just 17 miles north of Ralph Wilson Stadium. He played his first three years of high school football at Williamsville North High School before moving to western Pennsylvania and enrolling at Woodland Hills High School. He journeyed across the U.S. to attend and play college football at Arizona, but never forgot his roots -- especially when the 2010 NFL Draft arrived.

Buffalo had the opportunity to select Gronkowski twice, but decided to go elsewhere both times.

"When your hometown team passes on you twice in the draft, you kind of remember it still," Gronkowski said after Sunday's win, via ESPN. "No lie, I remember it every single time I play them."

The Bills instead opted to take Clemson running back C.J. Spiller and UCF defensive tackle Torell Troup with their first two picks in that draft. Spiller, currently a free agent, made a Pro Bowl before recurring injuries knocked him out of the league. Troup, selected one pick before Gronkowski went to New England at No. 42, has been out of football since 2014.

We all know how the story goes from here. New England, as a result of its team-building success and stability, has dominated the AFC East, winning the division crown in every season of Gronkowski's career. Thanks to Gronkowski, who posted a line of five catches for 67 yards and a touchdown, they dealt quite a blow to Buffalo's playoff hopes -- which haven't been fulfilled since 1999 -- on Sunday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons on starting season vs. Buccaneers, Bengals: We'll see 'where we stand'

Dallas begins the 2022 season at home against the Buccaneers and Bengals, and linebacker Micah Parsons believes those first two games will be an indicator of just how good the Cowboys will be.

news

Commanders QB Carson Wentz on playing Eagles in 2022: 'It'll be fun -- make for a good storyline'

In a season in which Carson Wentz will play against the Eagles for the first time, return to play the host Colts and also face his old head coach, Doug Pederson, he'll begin his Commanders tenure on Sept. 11 against a Jaguars team that essentially ended the quarterback's time in Indianapolis.

news

NFL teams get creative for 2022 schedule release

Teams around the NFL are showing their creativity as the 2022 schedule is unveiled on Thursday.

news

2022 NFL preseason: Complete team-by-team schedule

The NFL announced the complete schedule for the 2022 preseason on Thursday.

news

2022 NFL Christmas tripleheader: Game times, matchups, how to watch, etc.

Christmas Sunday offers three outstanding matchups in Week 16: Dolphins-Packers, Rams-Broncos and Cardinals-Buccaneers.

news

2022 NFL Thanksgiving tripleheader: Game times, matchups, how to watch, etc.

The 2022 NFL Thanksgiving tripleheader includes three terrific matchups: Bills-Lions, Giants-Cowboys and Patriots-Vikings.

news

2022 NFL schedule release: Bills-Rams kicks off regular season; complete Week 1 schedule; all 32 home openers

The 2022 NFL regular season will kick off with a marquee showdown in Los Angeles as the Rams will host the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 8. Check the complete Week 1 schedule in addition to every team's home opener.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, May 12

The Atlanta Falcons are signing former Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.

news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy arrested on misdemeanor criminal tampering charges

Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested Thursday, the Arapahoe County (Colo.) Sheriff's Office confirmed to NFL.com. Jeudy, 23, was taken into custody around noon local time.

news

Patriots Hall of Famer Gino Cappelletti dies at age 89

Gino Cappelletti, an original member of the Boston Patriots in 1960, passed away on Thursday morning at age 89, the New England Patriots announced.

news

Dolphins OC Frank Smith: Miami isn't 'limiting' offense with Tua Tagovailoa at QB

Until Tua Tagovailoa rips a deep pass to Tyreek Hill for a touchdown in a game, we're going to continue hearing questions about his arm strength. Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith is already used to the queries.

news

Patriots trading QB Jarrett Stidham to Raiders

Jarrett Stidham and his 48 career pass attempts are headed west. The Patriots are trading Stidham and a seventh-round pick to the Raiders in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW