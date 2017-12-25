Rob Gronkowski hasn't forgotten Bills passed on him

There's a little history here. Gronkowski was born in Amherst, New York, and raised in Williamsville, just 17 miles north of Ralph Wilson Stadium. He played his first three years of high school football at Williamsville North High School before moving to western Pennsylvania and enrolling at Woodland Hills High School. He journeyed across the U.S. to attend and play college football at Arizona, but never forgot his roots -- especially when the 2010 NFL Draft arrived.