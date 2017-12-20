Around the NFL

Rob Gronkowski, Gurley among Players of the Week

Published: Dec 20, 2017 at 01:26 AM

Week 15 saw the Patriots and Rams come up with big wins over the Steelers and Seahawks, respectively. So it's only fitting that players from those squads would be among those honored as Players of the Week, the NFL announced on Wednesday.

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week. The eighth-year star out of Arizona was an absolute beast in New England's 27-24 win over Pittsburgh, catching nine passes for 168 yards. In 12 games this season, Gronk has 1,017 receiving yards and scored seven touchdowns.

The AFC Defensive Player of the Week was Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters. Returning from a one-game suspension, Peters intercepted Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers twice in Kansas City's 30-13 victory Saturday.

Ravens punter Sam Koch took home AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors. The veteran punter from Nebraska punted five times in Baltimore's 27-10 win over Cleveland, averaging 43 yards per punt with four of his punts pinning the Browns inside their own 20-yard line.

In the NFC, Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley ran away with Offensive Player of the Week honors. The third-year star inserted himself back into the MVP conversation with a monster game against the Seahawks in Seattle, rushing for 152 yards and scoring four total touchdowns in less than three quarters of play in a stunning 42-7 rout.

Not only did Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay earn his first Pro Bowl nod this week, he was also honored as the NFC Defensive Player of the Week. The Mississippi State product had two interceptions of Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in Detroit's 20-10 win Saturday. His second interception late in the game effectively crushed any hopes of a Bears comeback. "Slay's having a hell of a year, and I'm happy for him. He puts the work in, and it's showing up on Sundays," Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said of his top corner.

Robbie Gould was good as gold once again for the 49ers on Sunday. Gould booted six field goals, including a 50-yarder and the game-winning 45-yarder as time expired to lift San Francisco over the Tennessee Titans, 25-23. For his kicking prowess, the veteran kicker was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

