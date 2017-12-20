Rob Gronkowski, Gurley among Players of the Week

Not only did Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay earn his first Pro Bowl nod this week, he was also honored as the NFC Defensive Player of the Week. The Mississippi State product had two interceptions of Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in Detroit's 20-10 win Saturday. His second interception late in the game effectively crushed any hopes of a Bears comeback. "Slay's having a hell of a year, and I'm happy for him. He puts the work in, and it's showing up on Sundays," Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said of his top corner.