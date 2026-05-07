Rob Gronkowski: 2020 Buccaneers were 'best skill-set team' of my career

Rob Gronkowski played 11 NFL seasons, nine with the New England Patriots and two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning four Lombardi Trophies. The 2020 Super Bowl squad in Tampa holds a special place among them.
On a recent episode of the "4th and South" podcast, hosted by Jarvis Landry and ex-Bucs running back Leonard Fournette, Gronk placed that squad's talent above the rest he played alongside.
"I would say the 2020 Bucs, I think that team was probably the best skill-set team that I have ever been a part of in my career," Gronkowski said, via the Bucs' official website.
Gronk ran through the list: "I mean, we had everyone, dude. We had Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, we had Antonio Brown, Lenny, myself, Cam Brate, and then our other running back, Ronald Jones."
Of course, Tom Brady stirred the drink.
The notion is sure to rile up some Pats fans, who might point to the 2011, 2014 or 2016 teams during Gronk's tenure in New England (2010-18).
In 2020, the Bucs got off to a 7-5 start before hitting their stride down the stretch, winning their final four games to earn a wild-card bid. They then streaked through the postseason before dismantling the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Tampa scored at least 30 points in its final seven games.
"Every practice was crisp, every practice was sharp," Gronkowski said. "The execution was at the highest it could possibly be. We were so flawless those final two weeks. It's like everything came together."