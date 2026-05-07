Rob Gronkowski: 2020 Buccaneers were 'best skill-set team' of my career

Rob Gronkowski played 11 NFL seasons, nine with the New England Patriots and two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning four Lombardi Trophies. The 2020 Super Bowl squad in Tampa holds a special place among them.

On a recent episode of the "4th and South" podcast, hosted by Jarvis Landry and ex-Bucs running back Leonard Fournette, Gronk placed that squad's talent above the rest he played alongside.

"I would say the 2020 Bucs, I think that team was probably the best skill-set team that I have ever been a part of in my career," Gronkowski said, via the Bucs' official website.

Gronk ran through the list: "I mean, we had everyone, dude. We had Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, we had Antonio Brown, Lenny, myself, Cam Brate, and then our other running back, Ronald Jones."