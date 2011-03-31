Road-rage assault trial for Redskins' Haynesworth postponed

Published: Mar 31, 2011 at 01:47 AM

FAIRFAX, Va. -- A misdemeanor assault trial for Washington Redskins defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth has been postponed for two months.

Haynesworth was scheduled to appear Thursday in Fairfax County General District Court. However, the trial was rescheduled for May 26.

Police say a man accused Haynesworth of punching him in a road-rage assault in Reston. The man told investigators he made a hand gesture at the driver of a pickup truck because he believed the truck's driver was tailgating him. The two vehicles stopped, and the truck's driver, later identified as Haynesworth, got out of his pickup and allegedly punched the other driver.

Haynesworth's agent has said his client is innocent.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Projecting the 2023 NFL Offensive All-Rookie Team: Seahawks' draft class provides instant impact (again)

Which NFL newbies will outshine the competition at their respective positions in 2023? Chad Reuter projects the Offensive All-Rookie Team, a group that includes draft picks spanning from Round 1 to Round 6.

news

Elgton Jenkins: Packers will miss Aaron Rodgers' presence but ready for future with Jordan Love

The Packers are taking their first steps into a life lived without Aaron Rodgers. The QB's absence wasn't lost on Elgton Jenkins, who still expects Green Bay to compete in 2023 with Jordan Love under center.

news

James White says Patriots' Bill Belichick 'loves' Rhamondre Stevenson, sees great opportunity for RB in 2023

Ex-Patriots RB James White said head coach Bill Belichick "loves" Rhamondre Stevenson, but maintains there's ample opportunity for others to thrive in New England's backfield.

news

Eagles WR Devon Allen runs 13.04-second 110M hurdles, tied for fourth-fastest in world this year

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen, a two-time Olympian, placed second in the 110-meter hurdles at the USATF New York City Grand Prix on Saturday with a time of 13.04 seconds.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More