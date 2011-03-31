Road-rage assault trial for Redskins' Haynesworth postponed

FAIRFAX, Va. -- A misdemeanor assault trial for Washington Redskins defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth has been postponed for two months.
Haynesworth was scheduled to appear Thursday in Fairfax County General District Court. However, the trial was rescheduled for May 26.
Police say a man accused Haynesworth of punching him in a road-rage assault in Reston. The man told investigators he made a hand gesture at the driver of a pickup truck because he believed the truck's driver was tailgating him. The two vehicles stopped, and the truck's driver, later identified as Haynesworth, got out of his pickup and allegedly punched the other driver.
Haynesworth's agent has said his client is innocent.
