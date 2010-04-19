Roach re-signs with Bears after breakthrough season

Published: Apr 19, 2010 at 12:04 PM

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Restricted free agent linebacker Nick Roach signed a one-year tender offer with the Chicago Bears on Monday.

Roach started 15 of 16 games last season for the Bears, with 12 starts at strong side and three in the middle.

The former Northwestern star had career highs in tackles (75), forced fumbles (three) and sacks (two). He also recovered a fumble.

Roach is entering his fourth season in the NFL. He initially signed with the San Diego Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2007. The Bears signed him later that season after claiming him off the Chargers' practice squad.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens WR Marquise Brown switching to No. 5, last worn by QB Joe Flacco

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown is switching from No. 15 to No. 5, the old number of Super Bowl XLVII MVP Joe Flacco. 
news

Move The Sticks Podcast: Luke Kuechly on his playing days, preparing for NFL offenses, the game from a LB's perspective

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. The guys are joined by former Carolina Panthers linebacker ﻿Luke Kuechly﻿ to discuss his days as a dominant linebacker, spanning from high school through the NFL.
news

Jalen Hurts says he's 'not above' QB competition, ready to work toward being Eagles' starter

Despite the clear indication that second-year QB Jalen Hurts would be QB1 in 2021, the Eagles have yet to commit to the former second-rounder, citing a possible competition for starting duties between he and 14-year vet Joe Flacco. Hurts said Wednesday he's ready for any and all challenges.
news

Projecting the NFL's top 10 offenses in 2021: Buccaneers or Chiefs at No. 1?

The bulk of NFL roster reconstruction is behind us. The schedule is out. It's high time for 2021 season forecasting! With that in mind, Cynthia Frelund counts down her top 10 offenses, based on updated win-share projections.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW