Roach re-signs with Bears after breakthrough season

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Restricted free agent linebacker Nick Roach signed a one-year tender offer with the Chicago Bears on Monday.
Roach started 15 of 16 games last season for the Bears, with 12 starts at strong side and three in the middle.
The former Northwestern star had career highs in tackles (75), forced fumbles (three) and sacks (two). He also recovered a fumble.
Roach is entering his fourth season in the NFL. He initially signed with the San Diego Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2007. The Bears signed him later that season after claiming him off the Chargers' practice squad.
