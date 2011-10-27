Rivers, Turner deny speculation QB is struggling with an injury

Speculation aside, both San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers and his coach, Norv Turner, insisted Thursday that Rivers isn't struggling with more interceptions (nine) than touchdowns (seven) because of an unrevealed injury.
"I'm as healthy as I've been through six weeks," Rivers told NBC 7 San Diego. "I'm doing the best I can to lead a 4-2 team."
Rivers, who has thrown the second-most interceptions in the league, has an 82.3 quarterback rating, on pace for his lowest as a full-time starter. He has completed 64.7 percent of his passes and averaged 7.9 yards per attempt, both his lowest numbers since 2007.
"Philip's completely healthy," Turner said. "No, he's fine. Obviously, we don't want to turn the ball over, and that's one of the things we're working hard on. It is an entire team thing."