Rivers tried to get Austin Ekeler 1K 'every which way'

"Oh man, oh man, don't talk about that. C'mon," Ekeler said of coming up short and oh so close of 1,000 yards receiving. "We were playing the Chiefs the last game and Philip is just trying to get me the ball every which way. They ended up taking out one of their D-linemen and bringing in another linebacker just to double-team me. They literally double-teamed me from the backfield. They would not let me get my seven yards."