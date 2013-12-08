Rivers tosses 3 TD passes in Bolts' win over Giants

SAN DIEGO -- Philip Rivers found rookie Keenan Allen for two of his three touchdown passes, and the San Diego Chargers beat Eli Manning and the New York Giants 37-14 Sunday to keep alive their long-shot playoff hopes.
Manning was picked off twice, the first time when Donald Butler came up with a deflected pass midway through the first quarter. Three plays later, Allen caught a 43-yard pass and lunged for the pylon for the score.
Allen had three catches to push his season total to 61, breaking LaDainian Tomlinson's team rookie record of 59 in 2001.
Allen had three catches to push his season total to 61, breaking LaDainian Tomlinson's team rookie record of 59 in 2001.
