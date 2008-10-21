Rivers put on IR after suffering broken jaw in Sunday's loss

CINCINNATI -- Linebacker Keith Rivers was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, a day after the Cincinnati Bengals rookie had surgery to set his broken jaw.
The Bengals also waived kicker Dave Rayner, who played the past two games while Shayne Graham recovered from a strained groin, and signed guard Andrew Crummey from Washington's practice squad.
Age: 22
Height: 6-2 Weight: 241
College: USC
Experience: Rookie
Rivers broke his jaw when Steelers receiver Hines Ward blocked him with a hit during Pittsburgh's 38-10 victory on Sunday. The first-round draft pick will miss the rest of the season. He was second on the team in tackles and had one interception.
It's the second time in the past three years that a first-round Bengals draft pick has suffered a season-ending injury. Linebacker David Pollack, chosen in the first round in 2005, cracked a bone in his neck during his second season, ending his career.
Rayner kicked a 26-yard field goal against the Steelers, his only attempt in the two games. He also made three extra points. Graham is expected to be ready to play in Houston on Sunday.
Crummey was signed by the Redskins as an undrafted free agent from Maryland. He played in all four preseason games before joining Washington's practice squad.
