Rivers put on IR after suffering broken jaw in Sunday's loss

Published: Oct 21, 2008 at 08:32 AM

CINCINNATI -- Linebacker Keith Rivers was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, a day after the Cincinnati Bengals rookie had surgery to set his broken jaw.

The Bengals also waived kicker Dave Rayner, who played the past two games while Shayne Graham recovered from a strained groin, and signed guard Andrew Crummey from Washington's practice squad.

Keith Rivers, LB
Cincinnati Bengals

Age: 22

Height: 6-2  Weight: 241

College: USC

Experience: Rookie

Rivers broke his jaw when Steelers receiver Hines Ward blocked him with a hit during Pittsburgh's 38-10 victory on Sunday. The first-round draft pick will miss the rest of the season. He was second on the team in tackles and had one interception.

It's the second time in the past three years that a first-round Bengals draft pick has suffered a season-ending injury. Linebacker David Pollack, chosen in the first round in 2005, cracked a bone in his neck during his second season, ending his career.

Rayner kicked a 26-yard field goal against the Steelers, his only attempt in the two games. He also made three extra points. Graham is expected to be ready to play in Houston on Sunday.

Crummey was signed by the Redskins as an undrafted free agent from Maryland. He played in all four preseason games before joining Washington's practice squad.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season, Week 4: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 4 action. 
news

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger records 400th career TD pass Sunday vs. Packers

Ben Roethlisberger's 45-yard TD strike to wide receiver ﻿Diontae Johnson﻿ gave Big Ben the milestone mark of 400 career touchdown passes Sunday.
news

Chiefs' Andy Reid becomes first head coach with 100 wins for two teams

Andy Reid became the first coach in NFL history to win 100 games (including playoffs) with two franchises following the Chiefs' 42-30 win over the Eagles, per NFL Research.
news

2021 NFL season: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 4 games

Washington tight end Logan Thomas (hamstring) was ruled out early against the Falcons. Read here for other injury and news updates from around the league on Sunday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW