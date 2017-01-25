Around the NFL

Rivers: Pro Bowl my last game as a 'San Diego Charger'

Published: Jan 25, 2017 at 02:52 AM

As far as Philip Rivers is concerned, he's not a member of the Los Angeles Chargers just yet.

The longtime Bolts quarterback was added to the Pro Bowl on Tuesday, replacing Ben Roethlisberger and giving him an opportunity to play one more game as a San Diego Charger, in his mind.

"I made this team as a San Diego Charger," Rivers told the San Diego Union-Tribune. "That's cool.

"We walked off the field after that Kansas City game and we thought it might be the end, but we didn't know. This will be the last game I play as a San Diego Charger."

Speaking after Pro Bowl practice Wednesday, Rivers reiterated he's be playing Sunday for Chargers fans in San Diego, but also said he was playing for L.A. Chargers fans, too.

Forget for a second that the Chargers have indeed moved to Los Angeles, they held two news conferences and promoted three logos touting the fact and Rivers himself won over Angelenos at said news conferences, acknowledging the move and making fun cracks about his boots-and-jeans lifestyle. Forget all that.

Also forget that Rivers took the most solemn of oaths on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to "officially" become a Los Angeles Charger. Wipe that from your mind's eye.

This is a sweet, sentimental statement from a franchise quarterback and de facto community leader wistfully paying homage to the city he loved, respected and prepared to live in and raise his family, regardless of a move up the coast.

But while the stats Rivers racked up during 2016 were done so in San Diego, for branding continuity on Sunday in Orlando, the QB will be introduced as a member of the most recent rendition of the team that pays him -- the Los Angeles Chargers

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce: We have 'every piece' that we need to be 'great'

The Chiefs are coming off their first single-digit scoring performance since Week 7, 2021, causing some to question the caliber of the team's wide receivers -- even as Kansas City stands at 6-2. Tight end Travis Kelce is not among the naysayers.
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (knee) questionable for Week 9 game against Browns

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns as he continues his comeback from a torn ACL. Jonathan Gannon still has to decide on inserting him in the lineup or allowing Murray another week of recovery.
news

Rams HC Sean McVay says Matthew Stafford (thumb) likely will be game-time decision for game vs. Packers

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday that QB Matthew Stafford, dealing with a right thumb injury, won't practice on the final day of the work week but will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game vs. the Packers.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) to start Sunday vs. Cardinals

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder) will start Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Friday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bills QB Josh Allen (shoulder) will play vs. Bengals; no injury designation

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (shoulder) has no injury designation heading into Sunday's Week 9 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey on if he'll cover Travis Kelce on Sunday in Germany: 'We'll see'

Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey did not divulge on Friday Miami's game plan for stopping Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on Sunday in Germany.
news

Chargers WR Keenan Allen nearing 10,000 career receiving yards

Los Angeles wide receiver Keenan Allen has a chance to become the second Chargers player in franchise history to hit the 10,000-yard mark on Monday night against the New York Jets.
news

Steelers rookie CB Joey Porter Jr. slows DeAndre Hopkins after requesting to shadow star WR

Steelers rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. contained Titans wideout DeAndre Hopkins throughout Pittsburgh's 20-16 win over Tennessee on Thursday night.
news

Titans rookie QB Will Levis on loss to Steelers: 'Losing sucks'

Titans' rookie quarterback Will Levis got his first taste of losing as a starting quarterback as Tennessee fell 20-16 to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Thursday night. "Losing sucks," Levis said via the team's official website.
news

Diontae Johnson's first TD catch in 668 days stands as Steelers' game-winner against Titans on Thursday night 

The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Tennessee Titans 20-16 on Thursday night by way of a touchdown catch by wide receiver Diontae Johnson, marking the wide receiver's first TD grab since Week 17 of the 2021 season, a gap of 668 days and 21 games between scores.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 9: What We Learned from Steelers' win over Titans on Thursday night

Kenny Pickett hooked up with Diontae Johnson for the game-winning touchdown to rally past the Tennessee Titans, while Pittsburgh's D sealed the victory.