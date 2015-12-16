Around the NFL

Rivers: Potential San Diego finale 'could be emotional'

Published: Dec 16, 2015 at 02:31 PM

Could Sunday be the Chargers' swan song in San Diego?

The Chargers are one of three teams eyeing a potential move to Los Angeles in 2016, and with the team out of this year's playoff race, Sunday could mark their final game in San Diego.

"It could be emotional, it really could be," Philip Rivers said Wednesday about possibility of it being his last game in San Diego. "Certainly not knowing and not gonna know right after the game either. But I think I'll probably even soak in the drive over there (Qualcomm Stadium) probably a little more than the past 100 something times I've done it for a game."

If it is the Bolts' last season in San Diego, they've so far gone out with a whimper instead of a bang. At 3-10, the Chargers are soon to close the chapter in what has been a season marred by injuries and unproductive play from everybody not named Philip Rivers.

A potential impending move has also affected attendance at the games. Opposing teams have enjoyed above average support from their fans, who've attended games in droves at Qualcomm -- giving the Chargers little to no homefield advantage.

"I don't know what the atmosphere is gonna be like," Rivers said. "You don't really know. I think once you get (to) playing you're just trying to win a game. And if it were to be (the last game) you'd want to end it with a win. If it's not you still want to end it with a win the way this year's going -- just win the game."

We'll see if Dolphins fans are out in full force Sunday, but regardless it might be a sentimental day for the true Chargers fans.

"I can get emotional thinking about it -- riding down that hill for the last time into the stadium and the feeling you always have," Rivers said. "I'll have a little different feel to it I'd image."

The Chargers played their first game in the stadium in 1967 when they were a member of the AFL. Qualcomm Stadium has since gone through numerous renovations, hosted three Super Bowls and college football games among many other sporting events.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

