Rivers is unimpressive as Tebow is impressive

Oh yeah, Tebow played

We started toying with the idea of quarterback closers on the Dave Dameshek Football Program. You know, starting the game with one guy and ending with another. Because in a perfect football world, you would start Tony Romo for three quarters and then summon Tim Tebow to close it out. Now, my good friend Doc Z had started Tebow this week and I was moments away from sending him an unfriendly text about it, but something told me to hang on. I had seen Tebow rally to score a flurry of fantasy points before so I held off. Thankfully, I did. We all saw what happened. It unfolded like an Adam Sandler movie with the hero rallying the team in the closing minutes against seemingly impossible odds. So what does it mean for your fantasy team? You can just never sit the guy.