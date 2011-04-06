Rivers is a star, but he's not a first-rounder in fantasy drafts

M.F.: The Bengals are the toughest call of the four teams you've mentioned. As it stands, it doesn't appear that Carson Palmer will be their quarterback. The veteran appears steadfast in his threat to retire if the Bengals don't deal him, and owner Mike Brown seems just as steadfast in his assertion that a trade won't happen. I don't see Jordan Palmer as the answer, so I wouldn't be surprised if the team went after a quarterback in the first round of the draft -- Newton or Gabbert are both possibilities. There have also been rumors that the team could pursue Kevin Kolb, who looks destined to be traded at some point in the offseason The Broncos seem to have settled on Kyle Orton as their starter (though Tim Tebow is certainly still in the mix), and the Cardinals have been tied to former fantasy star Marc Bulger as a potential free-agent move. Of course, Gabbert could also be an option with the No. 5 overall pick in the draft. Finally, I see Donovan McNabb leaving our nation's capitol and landing with the Vikings. I'd be surprised if the Redskins didn't put him on the trade block once the current CBA situation is settled.