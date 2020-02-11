Rivers: 'I have the ability left to go play at a high level'

There's a team in Florida that might be a fit for Rivers, depending on what the Buccaneers decide to do with Jameis Winston. Indianapolis, a much farther trip north, might also be interested in Rivers' services if the Colts are unsure about Jacoby Brissett's future. Neither are instant Super Bowl contenders, but with improved quarterback play -- assuming Rivers can clean up the mistakes he made in 2019, as he told Farmer -- they could become a surprise squad, and there's also the potential for a pairing in Tennessee or Carolina, depending on what those franchises do with their current situations.