Rivers had minor surgery, has torn ligament in right knee

SAN DIEGO -- Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers said Monday that he had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee a week ago in order to play in the AFC Championship Game, and that he'll need surgery on the torn anterior cruciate ligament in the same joint.
Rivers made it through Sunday's 21-12 loss to the undefeated New England Patriots despite the damage to his knee, which he sustained in an upset win over the Indianapolis Colts a week earlier.
Rivers said he'd like to have surgery as soon as possible on the torn ACL.
"It's gone," he said. "I don't know exactly the details on that. I'll be ready by training camp."
Rivers said he had arthroscopic surgery a week earlier to clean out damaged cartilage.
"It wasn't real extensive, but I mean, really that was the only way I would have had a chance to play by doing that on Monday," he said. "I thought maybe I could come back in the Colts game but it was catching. That's what we did on Monday to give me the chance to play on Sunday."
Running back LaDainian Tomlinson said he's not going to need surgery on the sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee, which he originally injured in the Indianapolis game.
Tomlinson carried only twice Sunday, both in the game's first drive, and caught a short screen pass the following series before retiring to the sideline for good.
