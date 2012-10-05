Rivers-Brees, Manning-Brady top can't-miss matchups in Week 5

Rivers and the Chargers do have some momentum coming into this game following their dominant road win over the Kansas City Chiefs. They should be very confident about their ability to move the ball up and down the field against a very suspect Saints defense. This game has shootout written all over it. If that isn't enough to get you excited about this game, there is one other reason to tune in: If Drew Brees tosses a touchdown, he will break Johnny Unitas' record of 47 consecutive games with a touchdown pass. That record was set in 1960.