Rivera: Stewart (hamstring) to miss 'week or two'

Published: Sep 19, 2016 at 06:16 AM
The Panthers will ride into Week 3 without the services of Jonathan Stewart.

Carolina coach Ron Rivera told reporters Monday that the veteran running back will miss Sunday's game against the Vikings with the hamstring injury he suffered in a 46-27 win over the 49ers.

Stewart is scheduled to undergo an MRI, but Rivera made it clear that the back could be out "at least a week or two," meaning he's no sure thing for the team's Week 4 tilt against the Atlanta Falcons, either.

Stewart left Sunday's game in the first quarter and never returned, leaving Fozzy Whittaker and versatile fullback Mike Tolbert to carry the load. Look for Carolina to also activate Cameron Artis-Payne this week.

It's not good news for Carolina -- especially with Minnesota's raucous defense up next -- but few teams do a better job of getting their bench players ready to roll. Whittaker proved that Sunday, blasting through San Francisco's defense for 100 yards off 16 carries.

