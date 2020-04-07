Around the NFL

Rivera: Redskins chased Cooper 'up to the very end'

Published: Apr 07, 2020 at 11:06 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Washington Redskins aren't reaching for the tissue box over it, but they'll admit it: They wanted Amari Cooper badly.

Redskins coach Ron Rivera said as much Tuesday in a conference call with reporters.

"Amari was someone that we chased very hard all the way up to the very end," Rivera said. "He decided to return to Dallas. We were in it and we were talking about the substantial money. But at the end of the day, he made a decision he felt was best for him and we respect it."

Washington has a significant need at receiver, with Terry McLaurin existing as the only legitimate threat. The Redskins' push for Cooper was twofold: It would address the No. 1 receiver void, and it would steal a weapon from a division rival. That combination was worth "substantial" money. When Cooper decided to stay in Dallas -- to the tune of five years and $100 million -- the Redskins were left only to regroup, eventually signing Cody Latimer and leaving empty the No. 1 role.

"That's a tough one," Rivera said. "We would've loved to have him as part of what we're trying to do. We believe he would've been a great veteran presence in the room, especially for those young guys that played last year and had success with this football team. We would've felt good about having a veteran guy like that who's had success in this league as part of what you're trying to do."

It wasn't a very strong free-agent class at the position, but this month's draft is deep at the position. Washington could snag a difference-maker in the third round or later (if they select Ohio State defensive end Chase Young in the first round with the No. 2 overall pick) to pair with McLaurin and give young quarterback Dwayne Haskins options in the passing game.

Still, when the Redskins face off with Dallas twice per season, they'll have to see No. 19 lining up across from them, left only to wonder what might have happened if he'd instead taken their offer to move to the nation's capital.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jaguars WR Christian Kirk speeds past Saints for 44-yard game-winner: 'I don't think I ran that fast since college'

With the Jaguars having become a toothless prowl, quarterback ﻿Trevor Lawrence﻿ was just looking for a spark. He found ﻿Christian Kirk﻿ -- and 44 yards later Jacksonville had the touchdown that would hold for the game-winner in a 31-24 victory over the Saints. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 7: What We Learned from Jaguars' win over Saints on Thursday night

Trevor Lawrence hit Christian Kirk for a 44-yard game-winning touchdown and the Jacksonville Jaguars defense held off Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints for a 31-24 victory on Thursday night. 
news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy on lack of production: 'Whole lot of stuff that you've got to go through as a receiver to be successful'

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy's production has been lacking and then some this season. On Thursday, the wideout noted that stats can be deceiving and looking at the film shows his true worth. 
news

Week 7 Thursday inactives: Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints 

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints 
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (knee) active for Thursday night vs. Saints 

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence is officially active for the Jaguars' Week 7 matchup against the New Orleans Saints on "Thursday Night Football." 
news

Saquon Barkley wants to stay put with Giants: 'I don't want to get traded'

With the NFL trade deadline approaching on Oct. 31, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley made it clear that he doesn't want to be traded.
news

NFL trade deadline: Tracking every move since start of the 2023 regular season

NFL.com is tracking every deal made from the start of the 2022 regular season (Sept. 7) through Oct. 31's 4 p.m. ET cutoff.
news

Raiders rule out QB Jimmy Garoppolo (back) vs. Bears

The Raiders have ruled out quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ for Sunday's game against the Bears, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Garoppolo has been dealing with a back injury since exiting Las Vegas' Week 6 win.
news

Raiders WR Davante Adams frustrated over role in offense: 'I'm not here just to hang out'

Raiders star Davante Adams has grown frustrated in his lack of involvement in the Las Vegas offense of late, telling reporters on Wednesday that "I'm not here just to hang out."
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa downplays Week 7 matchup with ex-Alabama teammate Jalen Hurts

Sunday night's marquee Dolphins-Eagles showdown features a pair of former Alabama teammates: Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts.
news

Cowboys' Mike McCarthy backs Dak Prescott after up-and-down start to 2023 season

Because Dak Prescott hasn't propelled Dallas to a title in his first seven seasons, he's constantly subjected to intense scrutiny. That pressure is not lost on his coach, Mike McCarthy.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Oct. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.