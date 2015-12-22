Around the NFL

Rivera: Panthers will no longer bring bat on field

Published: Dec 22, 2015 at 07:01 AM

Ron Rivera is putting the bat back in its rack -- for good.

The Panthers coach told reporters on Tuesday that players will no longer be permitted to bring a baseball bat onto the field during pregame activities after the practice became a main plot point in the aftermath of Carolina's fiercely competitive game against the Giants on Sunday.

"The bat is a huge misunderstanding," the coach said. "I know there's reports that this has been done before by other teams and other players throughout the league, bringing the bat to represent those types of things. So I think a lot more was made out of the bat than needed to be made."

Added Rivera: "It's the 'No Fun League' for a reason."

Prior to kickoff, Panthers practice squad player Marcus Ball carried a black baseball bat onto the field and motioned towardGiants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The two players then engaged in a brief verbal exchange. Panthers cornerback Josh Norman also had the bat in his possession at one point. Beckham reportedly felt threatened by the actions.

Beckham would collect three personal fouls in the game and has been suspended this Sunday for his actions against the Panthers. He is appealing the league punishment.

Rivera also addressed the speculation that Panthers players directed gay slurs at Beckham. Rivera said he heard nothing and wondered if some of the accusations were part of "spin control by somebody."

"Unless there's audio or something out there, show me," Rivera said. "I've seen some of the clips, but honestly, those clips are benign. ... The truth of the matter is if you give me something concrete, so I can sit down and take care of it, if not let me move on to the next thing."

What a mess. This has become a "he said/he said" scenario of the highest and most ridiculous order. If you're the Giants, you just want to move on from this nightmare as quickly as possible. We'll see if that happens.

UPDATE: Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of operations, sent a memo to NFL teams Tuesday saying that only certain objects are allowed on the playing field:

As part of our responsibility to protect the integrity of the game, please be reminded that no foreign objects unrelated to the uniform or playing equipment are permitted on the playing field and sidelines on game day (which includes the pre-game period, during the game, and postgame on the field).

While we realize that teams and individual players may have items they use for motivation or to symbolize a theme that the team has used this season, we ask that you instruct your club personnel and players to leave those items in the locker room. For the purposes of this policy, "foreign objects" broadly encompasses any item that is neither intrinsic to the game nor necessary to conduct pregame drills and treat and prepare players for the game. To be clear, items such as massage rollers, agility ladders, medicine balls, and any equipment to assist the medical and athletic training staffs in treating players are permitted.

Please advise players and personnel that they will be subject to discipline for any violations of the policy set forth above.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Diontae Johnson's first TD catch in 668 days stands as Steelers' game-winner against Titans on Thursday night 

The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Tennessee Titans 20-16 on Thursday night by way of a touchdown catch by wide receiver Diontae Johnson, marking the wide receiver's first TD grab since Week 17 of the 2021 season, a gap of 668 days and 21 games between scores.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 9: What We Learned from Steelers' win over Titans on Thursday night

Kenny Pickett hooked up with Diontae Johnson for the game-winning touchdown to rally past the Tennessee Titans, while Pittsburgh's D sealed the victory.
news

Titans WR Treylon Burks has full movement in extremities after being immobilized, carted off Thursday night

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks was immobilized and carted off the field late in Thursday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but has full movement in all his extremities.
news

Week 9 Thursday inactives: Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers
news

Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins (toe) active vs. Steelers on Thursday night 

WR DeAndre Hopkins is officially active for the Titans' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.
news

Raiders' Davante Adams thanks Josh McDaniels, David Ziegler, but says 'it was time for some sort of change'

Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams on Thursday addressed this week's firing of HC Josh McDaniels and GM David Ziegler.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: Eagles home games like nights at SEC stadiums

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott will be making his first start in Philadelphia since 2021 on Sunday, and told reporters on Thursday that he feels ready for the rabid crowd that awaits him at Lincoln Financial Field.
news

Colts LB Shaq Leonard frustrated with lesser usage: 'They say I don't make enough splash plays'

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard on Thursday expressed his frustration with his current role on defense.
news

Mark Davis on firing HC Josh McDaniels, GM David Ziegler: 'We were going in the wrong direction'

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis discussed on Wednesday his decision to fire HC Josh McDaniels and GM David Ziegler after eight games this season.
news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill, Eagles WR A.J. Brown highlight October Players of the Month

Wide receivers Jordan Addison, A.J. Brown and Tyreek Hill lauded for their sensational showings in October. 
news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill on facing Chiefs: 'They gon' get this work'

It's fair to say Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is ready to face his old team -- the Kansas City Chiefs -- on Sunday in Germany. But two years later, how has K.C. faired in the trade that sent the star WR to South Beach.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.