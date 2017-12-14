Around the NFL

Rivera: Panthers expect Aaron Rodgers 'on his game'

Published: Dec 14, 2017 at 12:54 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Few are surprised Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned at the earliest possible date after undergoing collarbone surgery.

Least shocked might be the Packers' Sunday opponent, the Carolina Panthers.

"Everybody knew from the beginning that he was coming back for our game," coach Ron Rivera told Packers reporters in a conference call on Wednesday, via the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Rodgers was medically cleared on Tuesday and will play for the first time since Week 6. Rivera said he knew the moment the Packers put the QB on IR eight weeks ago that he'd return in Week 15.

"If you think about it, the way they set it up, presented everything, you just knew the goal was to get him back as soon as possible," he said. "They wanted to maintain, keep themselves in playoff position, and that's what they've done. That's the kind of football team they are. They did a great job.

"Now, the opportunity to have them on the field, (expletive), I'm not surprised. Not one bit."

At 7-6, the Packers still need help to blast into the playoffs, but winning out gives them a shot. Even with a healthy Rodgers, besting a good Panthers defense isn't a given.

Rivera said he's planning to see the two-time MVP at full force on Sunday afternoon, noting a player of Rodgers' caliber doesn't need much time to knock off the rust.

"Aaron Rodgers is one of those guys that probably really doesn't need a lot of practice," Rivera said. "And knowing Aaron Rodgers, he's probably been throwing the ball for four, five weeks already anyways. So, I mean, seriously, I'm just trying to be honest about how I feel who this young man is. I think he's one of the elite guys. We know he's a first-ballot Hall of Famer. I'm just being honest.

"I expect this guy to be on his game, and we have to approach it that way."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 17 Saturday inactives: Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys

The official inactives for Saturday night: Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Colts TE Andrew Ogletree arrested on charges of domestic battery

Indianapolis Colts tight end Andrew Ogletree was arrested on Friday in Hendricks County, Indiana on charges of domestic violence.
news

Russell Wilson reveals Broncos approached him about contract during bye week

The Denver Broncos benching Russell Wilson surprised many this week, but not Wilson. Apparently, he'd known it might be possible since the end of October. 
news

Texans QB C.J. Stroud (concussion) off injury report, will start Sunday vs. Titans

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has no injury designation and is set to start against the visiting Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence ruled out for Week 17 game vs. Panthers

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 17 contest versus the Carolina Panthers due to a sprained shoulder, according to the team's Friday injury report.
news

Commanders QB Jacoby Brissett questionable vs. 49ers after injuring hamstring during week

Jacoby Brissett's elevation to starter might have been a bit premature. The quarterback is questionable for Washington's Week 17 game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday due to a hamstring issue.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (left thumb/quad) set to start vs. Ravens; WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle) ruled out

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (left thumb/quad) is set to start vs. Ravens, while WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle) was ruled out by head coach Mike McDaniel on Friday.
news

2023 NFL Season, Week 17: Four things to watch for in Lions-Cowboys on Saturday night

NFL.com's Christian Gonzales breaks down four things to watch for when the Detroit Lions visit the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night in Week 17.
news

Vic Fangio on facing Lamar Jackson: 'Only other player that's been like him in the last 50 years is Michael Vick' 

Dolphins DC Vic Fangio noted that he's faced dual-threat quarterbacks in the past, including this year, but there's nothing like going against the Ravens' Lamar Jackson, who Miami faces in a crucial AFC showdown on Sunday.
news

49ers' Chase Young downplays revenge game vs. Commanders: 'At the end of the day, it's just playing ball'

49ers pass rusher Chase Young will face his old team, the Washington Commanders, on Sunday. Young is downplaying any revenge factor for this weekend.