Rivera: 'No apologies' needed from NFC South winner

No, seriously, they can.
If you mess around with our Playoff Predictor long enough, wonderful, magical things can start to happen -- especially in the woebegone NFC South.
It's a sad, but fun exercise trying to see the lowest record you can get to win the NFC South. However, as Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday, the team that makes it won't ask for forgiveness.
"Believe me, whichever team (from the NFC South) gets in the playoffs, there's going to be no apologies for it," Rivera said, per The Times-Picayune. "That's all part of the game. You play the game, they fall the way they may. Look at the way New Orleans beat Pittsburgh -- hey, there's no apology needed. They played a very good football game against a good football team and they ended up winning."
