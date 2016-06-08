Rivera: Funchess 'light years ahead' entering Year 2

The 6-foot-4 Funchess must become more consistent in Year 2, especially grasping some nuances of the Panthers' route tree. With Benjamin returning and tight end Greg Olsen still Newton's security blanket, Funchess won't receive a ton of targets, but should see an uptick in snaps in this season. With defenses paying attention to KB and Olsen in the red zone, Funchess could take advantage of matchups to boost his TD total in 2016.