Around the NFL

Rivera expects Cam Newton to fight limited running

Published: Mar 02, 2017 at 05:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

INDIANAPOLIS -- Ron Rivera wants the Carolina Panthers offense to be a different version of itself in 2017.

Speaking Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine, Rivera reiterated that he wanted quarterback Cam Newton to run less and limit the pounding of the 6-foot-5 quarterback's body.

"One thing we don't want to do is overexpose our quarterback as a runner," Rivera said. "And so we have to go ahead and look to change some of the things that we do. Some of our philosophies, obviously, have to be a little different when it comes to running the football."

Asked if Newton might fight the decision to take away some of his running opportunities, Rivera replied:

"Oh yeah, without a doubt. I promise you that's going to happen. He wants the football. But again, we have to be very dogged in terms of what we are going to do with him and how we are going to do it. We have to pick and choose. It's got to be the right situations and circumstances. But again, him, he wants to succeed, he wants to do things that help this football team to win."

Newton carried the ball a career-low 90 times in 2016 after 100-plus attempts in each of his first five seasons. The 27-year-old signal-caller dealt with shoulder issues down the stretch of the season that limited his practice reps.

Later Rivera said from what he's heard, Newton has had a "good offseason" while working on "strength and conditioning" while potentially slimming down this offseason.

"I'd like to see him more flexible. Especially through the shoulders because that seemed to be where he had a lot of his problems," Rivera said. "Get that shoulder strength back up, get that shoulder flexibility back, more so than anything else, and continue to keep himself at that specific weight that he feels most comfortable at."

After taking a pounding throughout his career, the Panthers focus this season is curtailing the hits Newton takes, which could mean substantial changes in offensive philosophy this upcoming offseason.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Jan. 17

Bengals DT ﻿Larry Ogunjobi﻿ was placed on injured reserve, ending his 2021 season. Also, the latest NFL roster and injury news from Monday.
news

NFL community honors legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day

The NFL community took to social media on Monday to honor the life and legacy of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day.
news

Buccaneers defense gets 'swag back' in beatdown of Eagles 

The championship defense is back in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers battled through injuries during the regular season but got key defenders back for the postseason. Todd Bowles' unit showed it's still dominant in Sunday's 31-15 win over the Eagles.
news

JuJu Smith-Schuster: 'It would be a blessing' to return to Steelers next season

﻿JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿ battled back from shoulder surgery to make an unexpected start in the Steelers' 42-21 playoff loss to the Chiefs. After the game, the receiver said he hopes it's not his final game with the Steelers.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes 'expecting a battle' vs. Josh Allen, Bills in Divisional Round matchup

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are headed for a showdown in the Divisional Round after both clubs shellacked their opponents in wild-card matchups.
news

49ers WR Deebo Samuel to Shanahan before TD run: 'Just give me the ball. I got you'

49ers WR Deebo Samuel demanded the ball in a pivotal spot and went on to score what ended up being the difference in San Francisco's win over the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: Final sequence in loss to 49ers 'tough to accept'

Dak Prescott and coach Mike McCarthy expressed their dismay over how they were unable to get off a spike before time expired and at the game's officiating overall in the Cowboys loss to the 49ers in the Wild Card Round.
news

Big Ben looks back after playoff loss to Chiefs: 'It was meant to be that I was going to wear black and gold'

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger likely played his last game on Sunday night in a playoff loss to the Chiefs. Afterward, he had nothing but gratitude for the opportunity to play in Pittsburgh across the autumns. 
news

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Chiefs' win over Steelers on Super Wild Card Weekend

The Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to the AFC Divisional Round with a lopsided victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.
news

NFL announces Divisional Round schedule

The NFL announced Sunday the schedule of sites, dates and times for the Divisional Round of the playoffs on Jan. 22-23.
news

Jerry Jones 'extraordinarily disappointed' after Cowboys' playoff loss to 49ers 

Jerry Jones' quest for another Super Bowl will have to wait at least one more year and the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers on Sunday left the owner "extraordinarily disappointed." 
news

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from 49ers' win over Cowboys on Super Wild Card Weekend

The 49ers have begun another successful playoff run. ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ continued his dual exploits on offense as San Francisco held on for a dramatic 23-17 victory over Dallas on Sunday in the Wild Card Round.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW