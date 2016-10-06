Rivera 'crushed' by end of team's 100-yard rush streak

The Carolina Panthers' whitewash loss to the Atlanta Falcons snapped a streak of 35 straight games (including playoffs) with 100-plus rush yards. It had been the longest streak by any NFL team since the late 70s-era Steelers (37).
Coach Ron Rivera said he wants to start a new run.
"I know. I'm crushed by that, too," Rivera said of the snapped streak, via the Charlotte Observer. "Because I think it's important. I think it's something that we have to make sure we stay on top of.
"Our offensive line is a scrappy bunch, a physical bunch. And to be able to run for 100 yards is just indicative of their scrappiness and toughness. And I'd like to see us get back to that."
A new streak is easier said than done. Cam Newton, the NFL's most consistent running quarterback, remains in concussion protocol. Starting running back Jonathan Stewart is dealing with a hamstring injury that's kept him out the past two contests.
Stewart worked on the side Wednesday. He's week-to-week but could miss a few more games.
Carolina's running game hasn't been the same without Stewart. Going back to last season, the Panthers are 14-1 and earn 145.2 yards per game with Stewart in the lineup. Without the starter, they are 2-3 with 118.2 rush YPG.
It's not just the 27-yard decrease that is the problem. Without Stewart, defenders worry less about the zone reads, making life tougher on Newton and his rushing yards harder to come by.
Cameron Artis-Payne, Fozzy Whittaker and Mike Tolbert will continue to share the load. No one has proven he can productively handle a workload. The Panthers could consider adding a veteran like Justin Forsett to bridge the gap until Stewart returns.
Stewart's injury history made entering the season without a reliable backup a tricky proposition -- one that is coming to nasty fruition.