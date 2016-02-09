Around the NFL

Rivera: Cam Newton will learn from postgame presser

Published: Feb 09, 2016 at 01:53 AM

Those looking to pile on Cam Newton for his postgame press conference will get no aid from his coach.

Ron Rivera told NBC Sports Radio Tuesday morning that Newton will learn from the sulky display.

"The one thing about Cam that I think a lot of people have to understand is he hates to lose. He really does. And a lot of great ones have that," Rivera said, via Pro Football Talk. "Unfortunately, we just didn't win the big one. I think he'll learn and grow from this situation and come back stronger next year."

The competitor excuse is shallow. There are many competitors -- Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, to name two -- who stand and face the music after tough losses. Still, in the end, the flaming hot takes based off Newton walking off the podium are pointless and should have no factor in how the quarterback is perceived in the future.

More concerning for Newton and his coaches would be the beating he's taken for not diving on the fourth-quarter fumble, which effectively ended the game. When dissecting the play, Rivera again backed his franchise quarterback.

"I think he was looking for the rebound. When that group of guys came diving in, when it ricocheted backwards, he tried to turn and get after the ball. When you look at the circumstances he was looking at, I have no problem with that," Rivera said.

After a painful loss in which the Panthers never seemed to exude the overwhelming confidence that led them to a 17-1 record, Rivera said his team needs to get its swagger back and attack 2016.

"Just rebuilding the confidence, getting that swagger back that we're going to need heading into next season," Rivera said. "Right now we're down, I know that, our players feel it, but we've got to get it back and get it back early."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons' message to Odell Beckham: 'Help us get to' Super Bowl

Cowboys Micah Parsons and Ezekiel Elliott have made it known they'd welcome free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham to Dallas with open arms.

news

Packers claim former first-round safety Johnathan Abram off waivers from Raiders

The Packers claimed former Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram off waivers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday afternoon.

news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol, status vs. Cardinals in question

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is in the concussion protocol and his status for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals is up in the air, coach Sean McVay announced Wednesday.

news

Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday details Jim Irsay's pursuit, ready for 'challenge': 'I know I can lead men'

In his first solo presser as Colts interim coach, Jeff Saturday addressed how owner Jim Irsay initially reached out about the role, the Rooney Rule and what he expects from the team and himself going forward.

news

Russell Wilson responds to Pete Carroll: 'We won a lot of games' without a wristband

The Russell Wilson-Pete Carroll drama remains strong at the midway point of the 2022 NFL season. The latest involving a disagreement between the Broncos QB and the Seahawks HC over the importance of wristbands.

news

Week 10 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Bills coach Sean McDermott says 'we'll see' if QB Josh Allen (elbow) plays Sunday vs. Vikings

Josh Allen's elbow sprain has added some uncertainty to the Bills' outlook for Week 10. Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters Wednesday Allen is considered day-to-day during the week, but declined to elaborate further.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jordan Hicks, Vikings approaching trip to Buffalo as chance to 'prove to the world' they are for real

The Vikings take their 7-1 record to Buffalo this weekend to face the 6-2 Bills. For Minnesota players, the matchup against the AFC East leaders is a chance to prove their hot start to the season isn't a mirage.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields, Bengals RB Joe Mixon lead Players of the Week

Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon and Chicago quarterback Justin Fields highlighted the league's weekly honor roll, which was released Wednesday.

news

Packers president Mark Murphy 'not ready to give up on the season' despite 'bleak' start

The Packers enter Week 10 on a five-game losing streak, their first since 2008, and sit 4.5 games back of the Vikings in the NFC North division. But Mark Murphy insisted Tuesday that it's still too early to write off the season.

news

Steelers RB Jaylen Warren could see more touches for struggling Pittsburgh offense

As the Steelers search for answers to aid a struggling offense after a 2-6 record to open the season, head coach Mike Tomlin noted that undrafted rookie running back Jaylen Warren has earned an expanded opportunity to keep making plays.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE