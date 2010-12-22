 Skip to main content
Rivals Browns, Ravens meet in Cleveland

Published: Dec 22, 2010

The storyline
The Ravens need a win to keep pushing for the fifth seed. Browns fans still hate the Ravens, and would love nothing more than to play spoiler in this game.

Why you should watch
The Ravens have not forgotten how Peyton Hillis ran wild on them in the first meeting, and want revenge. Ray Rice is coming off his best game of the season. The Browns had no answer for Anquan Boldin the first time around.

Did you know?
Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is 5-0 against the Browns. ... Baltimore's T.J. Houshmandzadeh has seven career touchdown receptions against Cleveland. ... Browns wide receiver Brian Robiskie had his first career touchdown last week. ... Rookie T.J. Ward leads Cleveland with 96 tackles.

