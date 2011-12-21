Rivalry gets intrigue with each team still with hope

Why to watch
This is a great rivalry between two teams still alive for the playoffs. The Chiefs are coming off the biggest upset of the season, and the reeling Raiders come in having lost at home on a 98-yard drive. Very different psyches right now between the two teams. The Chiefs are playing hard to get interim head coach Romeo Crennel the full-time gig.
Inside story
Tamba Hali is closing strong for the Chiefs. The Raiders are gradually getting their speedsters back at receiver, but the loss of Darren McFadden looks damning. Hue Jackson's over-aggressive decisions on fakes and fourth-down situations are not paying off. There has to be concern about Oakland's secondary after it repeatedly got shredded by Calvin Johnson last week.