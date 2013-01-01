Ritual plays out as NFL absorbs Black Monday toll

The final toll from Black Monday was seven coaches and six executives. But the intrigue is far from over, as many teams now have vacancies at the top, and competition is keen for top candidates. Keep up with all the changes in the coming weeks on NFL Network, and on NFL.com's Head Coach/GM Tracker.
» Michael Lombardi surveys the smoky landscape of Black Monday in his Front Office View column.
» Ian Rapoport ranks the coaching vacancies, from most- to least-desirable.
» The Denver Broncos closed out the 2012 NFL regular season like thoroughbreds, coming from behind to capture the top spot in the NFL.com Power Poll. See where our experts ranked your team.
» Elliot Harrison offers his final detailed, 1-32 Power Rankings.
» Bucky Brooks has bad news for some of the worst teams in the NFL: There are no quick-fix QBs in this year's draft.
