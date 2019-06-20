'Rising star' Byron Leftwich tutoring Jameis Winston

After being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round (No. 7 overall) in 2003, Leftwich started 44 games over four seasons. He then became a backup for five seasons, two of which he spent with Arians in Pittsburgh, before eventually retiring after the 2012 season. The coach then coaxed the former QB to take a coaching internship with the Cardinals in 2016. Arizona eventually hired him as QBs coach in 2017 and he stayed on at that job when Arians left in 2018. Leftwich was elevated to the interim OC job midway through last year's disastrous season in the desert.