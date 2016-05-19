Rising Raiders poised to knock Broncos off AFC West throne

I still believe John Elway botched the Brock Osweiler situation. Fortunately, the otherwise-great GM was able to save face -- at least to some degree -- by brilliantly trading up in last month's draft to pluck Paxton Lynch. That's a wise move for the long-term future of the Broncos. But will Lynch be ready to start immediately? That's the question. Cause the other option is Mr. Butt Fumble, Mark Sanchez. Do I need to mention his knack for committing big turnovers in the worst possible moments? Sanchez filled in for injured Eagles starter Sam Bradford in three games last season. The Eagles went 0-3, with Sanchez committing five turnovers, including a back-breaking, end-zone interception late in a one-point loss to Miami. There's no way he can steer this ship. Better hope Lynch is advanced beyond his years.