Risers & Fallers: Warner, Gates headline risers

Drew Brees –- After last season's MVP-type campaign, it made sense to remain patient with Brees' slow start this year. Now, it's time to look for alternative options. Brees has one touchdown pass while committing 11 turnovers this season. After 8.0 YPA last season, he's at 5.2 this year. There's no place for New Orleans' offense to go from here but up, but with the loss of Deuce McAllister (knee) and the power running game that came with him, this offense looks like a shell of last year's version. Marques Colston deserves a similar downgrade as well; after averaging 14.8 yards per catch last season, he's at 9.8 this year and also tweaked his back Sunday.