Risers & Fallers: McNabb, Favre rise in value

Ronnie Brown - From doghouse to penthouse, no one saw his fantasy value climb more than Brown during Week 3. He relegated Jesse Chatman to spectator duty, running for 112 yards (4.9 YPC) while also adding six catches for 99 yards. He also scored two touchdowns during the best game of his career. This is the type of potential everyone saw when Miami used the second pick of the 2005 draft on him. Maybe he's not going to be a fantasy bust this season after all, but your opportunity to "buy-low" has likely come and gone.