Risers & fallers: Jackson, Stecker headline risers

Rudi Johnson – Johnson entered 2007 coming off 1,039 carries over the previous three seasons -– the most by any running back in the NFL. All of that wear and tear seems to have really caught up to Johnson, who has always been more a product of his environment than ever a truly special talent. Battling through injuries, Johnson has gotten a paltry 2.9 YPC this season and is non-existent in the passing game, making him one of the biggest fantasy busts of the year. There's inherent risk to drafting players who overly rely on systems and can't make plays on their own, with Johnson the latest example.