Risers & fallers: Hill, Watson thrive in Week 16

Brett Favre – Sunday's performance against the Bears shouldn't bring down an otherwise terrific 2007, especially when you consider the fact Favre called it the worst playing conditions he's ever experienced in his 17-year career. However, it was an especially brutal game by Favre, as he was continuously off target and made some terrible decisions in the 35-7 blowout loss. The Bears have proven to be something of a kryptonite against Favre this season, as he's posted a 1:4 TD:INT ratio during both losses to Chicago while getting a 25:11 TD:INT ratio vs. everyone else. Still, it's been a fantastic year for Green Bay, and with the team locked into the No. 2 seed in the NFC, look for Favre to play very little next week.