Risers & Fallers: Gore, Welker have solid weeks

LenDale White – Whether it is the Titans' inability to stop the run dictating more pass attempts, or White's lack of conditioning leading to him wearing down as the season progresses, the running back has been virtually non-existent for three consecutive games now. The past three weeks, White has 29 carries for 81 yards, good for a 2.8 YPC clip. To make matters worse, the last two efforts came against Denver and Cincinnati – two of the NFL's worst run defenses. While a plethora of opportunities make White's overall season totals look solid enough, his 3.5 YPC for the season reveals a very sluggish runner. He's going to have to improve his conditioning if he wants to remain a starter in this league.