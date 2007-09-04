Risers & Fallers: Garrard, Gore headline risers

Kevin Jones - In a surprising move, the Lions elected not to place Jones on the Physically Unable to Perform list, meaning the running back might see more early- season action than originally thought. The foot injury will still likely keep him out of the first few games, but it's great news that he'll practice with the team. Doctors have assured Jones he cannot do further damage to the foot, but it remains to be seen how much the injury will affect his ability to cut when he returns to game action. Before going down last season, Jones was a Top-10 fantasy running back.