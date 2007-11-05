Risers & Fallers: Brees, Fargas on the rise

Jamal Lewis – What an odd statistical day it was for Lewis this week, as he ran for just 37 yards on 20 carriers (1.9 YPC) yet scored four touchdowns. There's nothing not to like about the four TDs, and he did contribute 67 receiving yards as well, but Lewis has had 3.7 YPC or fewer in all but one game this season. His longest run Sunday went for five yards. Being a product of the potent Cleveland passing attack could lead to similar days in the future, but it might not be a bad idea trying to shop him with the four-TD game fresh in mind.