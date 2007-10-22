Risers & Fallers: Barber, White headline risers

Marion Barber – While everyone is clamoring for Adrian Peterson to be freed from the RB committee in Minnesota, a nearly equal injustice is taking place in Dallas, where the inferior Julius Jones continues to take touches from Barber, though that seemed to lessen Sunday. Barber became the first running back this season to score a rushing touchdown against Minnesota and is now averaging 5.7 YPC. Playing for one of the league's better offenses and an improving defense, Barber should be protecting a lot of second half leads the rest of the way, leading to more rushing opportunities. In games he's received 10 carries or more, he's averaged at least 5.0 YPC an NFL-record nine consecutive times.