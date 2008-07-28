Ring not the thing for Chiefs TE Gonzalez

"I can't dwell on the past. It's over, there's nothing I can do about it," Gonzalez said. "We didn't go to the playoffs. We didn't win the Super Bowl. If that's how I end my career, that's not going to take away anything as far as me feeling proud of what I've done, the friendships that I've established while I've been in the league, guys that are like brothers. It's been an unbelievable experience."