Riding Kirk Cousins to fantasy football glory

Published: Oct 26, 2015 at 06:01 AM

So you went through your fantasy football draft. You made a trade or two, picked up a guy off the waiver wire. But then before everything went live ... something didn't feel right. Maybe you had a player who was a game-time decision. Or there was a match up that wasn't in your favor. Whatever the reason, you decided it was time to make a bold choice. You know what they say ... No Guts, No Glory. So this column is for you. Every week here, we'll salute the outside-the-box thinking that was rewarded with big fantasy production. Fortune favors the bold, so here's to you. We sent out the call early Monday morning, and here's what you came back with. Congratulations to those of you who are looking at a Week 7 win!

Matt Franciscovich is an associate fantasy editor at NFL.com. He can't stop listening to Glass Animals lately. Hit him up on Twitter @MattFranchise for music recommendations and fantasy advice.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

