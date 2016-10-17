Ricky Jean Francois: Redskins 'run the damn East'

The best place to get quotes after a big Washington Redskins victory appears to be in the hallway heading towards the home team's locker room.
Sunday a couple of defensive linemen took the time while strolling down the hall following the 27-20 defeat of the Philadelphia Eagles to remind reporters who won the NFC East last season.
"We run the damn East," Ricky Jean Francois said, via the Washington Post. "Not Philly, not Dallas, not all of them. We run the damn East. Better remember we got that damn (title)."
The Redskins won their fourth game in a row to move to 4-2, sliding just behind the 5-1 Dallas Cowboys. Washington's defensive line was the impetus behind Sunday's smothering victory, sacking Eagles rookie Carson Wentz five times and holding an opponent to fewer than 100 yards rushing for the first time this season.
"Y'all forgot who the real champs of the NFC East is," Chris Baker shouted, "everyone picking them trash-ass Eagles."
Video evidence from CSN:
After two straight home losses to open the season, the Redskins were left for dead by most analysts. Four weeks later Jay Gruden's bunch clawed their way back into the fight.
The NFC East is often the most overrated division in professional sports. Not in 2016. The NFCE stands as the most competitive group as the only division boasting no teams under .500.
With a loss to the Cowboys already on the record, the Redskins will need to continue to keep pace with Dallas until their Week 12 meeting at Jerry World. That Thanksgiving game might just give us a glimpse of who actually does run the NFC East.