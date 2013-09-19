 Skip to main content
Advertising

Richie Incognito: I don't care if teams think I'm dirty player

Published: Sep 19, 2013 at 09:31 AM

Miami DolphinsPro Bowl guard Richie Incognito is no stranger to controversial hits.

On Thursday's edition of NFL Network's "Around The League," the offensive lineman acknowledged his reputation as a "dirty" player -- and again addressed his ongoing effort to clean up his act.

Battista: A challenger to the Pats?

judy-battista-65x90.jpg

Judy Battista explains why the 2-0 Dolphins might finally be the team complete enough to push the Patriots in the AFC East. **More ...**

"I'm not really concerned with what other teams think. I'm really concerned with what guys on my team think," Incognito told NFL Media's Andrew Siciliano. They've seen the growth. They've seen me come in as this physical, aggressive, nasty player, who quite frankly, at one point in my career, was dirty. But I think they've seen the growth; I think they've seen the improvement."

Siciliano asked Incognito what he thought of two other players making headlines for hard hits, Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Dashon Goldson and Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

Goldson was fined $100,000 for an illegal hit on New Orleans Saints running back Darren Sproles in a Week 2 loss, and another $30,000 by the NFL for a violation of player safety rules in a Week 1 loss to the New York Jets.

Incognito called Goldson's two hits "questionable," but doesn't like Saints quarterback Drew Brees' characterization that Goldson is a "head-hunter."

"You know, he got up into the head and neck area, but to call him a 'head-hunter' for those two incidents, I think it's a little premature," Incognito said. "People have to understand that when you're out there on the field, things are happening very, very fast. Receivers are going up, trying to make a play in tight spaces. Safeties are coming up trying to dislodge the ball. So targeting is an issue when you're out there, and things are happening so quickly."

Suh was fined $100,000 for a personal foul after he blindsided Minnesota Vikings center John Sullivan with a hit to the knees in the Lions' 34-24 win in Week 1.

So what would Incognito do if Suh did to him what the Lions defensive tackle did to Sullivan?

"I would have got up and given him a big pat on the back for taking that touchdown off the board," Incognito said with a laugh. "That's a huge play. And then, to have something like that go down and hurt the Detroit Lions so bad, you know, you have nothing to do but laugh at that situation."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Network: Packers signing veteran QB Tyrod Taylor to back up Jordan Love

Tyrod Taylor is heading to a new home for his 16th NFL season. The veteran quarterback is signing with the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per a source.

news

NFL news roundup: Colts' Anthony Richardson reporting to voluntary workouts amid trade request

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Ranking the top 15 NFL quarterbacks on rookie contracts in 2026

Who are the best quarterbacks playing on rookie contracts in 2026? Nick Shook provides his ranking of the top 15 financial cheat codes at the game's most important position. Where do Caleb Williams, Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart slot in? Which 23-year-old passer claims the No. 1 spot?

news

Next Woman Up: Lindsey Young, Writer and Editor for the Minnesota Vikings

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, Minnesota Vikings writer and editor Lindsey Young discusses her passion for storytelling and her mental health journey, which led to the team's "Getting Open" series and a children's book.