Richie Incognito: I don't care if teams think I'm dirty player

"You know, he got up into the head and neck area, but to call him a 'head-hunter' for those two incidents, I think it's a little premature," Incognito said. "People have to understand that when you're out there on the field, things are happening very, very fast. Receivers are going up, trying to make a play in tight spaces. Safeties are coming up trying to dislodge the ball. So targeting is an issue when you're out there, and things are happening so quickly."