Richardson paces RBs; Miller could sneak into first round

4. David Wilson, Virginia Tech. I struggled evaluating Wilson. I am concerned about his size (206 pounds) to be a full-time back and that impacts my thinking on his ranking. A fine athlete whose best attributes are speed, agility and balance -- all good things. His best asset as an inside runner is his vision and ability to be decisive on his cuts. He can put his foot in the ground and go. He does not break tackles and has some fumble issues. He is more effective running to the outside. He can get to the corner and accelerate upfield. He caught the ball well and was effective running screens. I have him rated in the second to third rounds.