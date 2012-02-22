Richardson has knee injury, won't do on-field drills at combine

Published: Feb 22, 2012 at 08:45 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Trent Richardson will not participate in on-field drills at this week's NFL Scouting Combine because of a minor knee injury, a league source said Wednesday.

Brooks: RB prospect rankings

Trent Richardson isn't the only talented running back in the 2012 NFL Draft. Bucky Brooks ranks his top five

at the position. More ...

Richardson, the former Alabama star who's considered the top running back available in this year's NFL draft, suffered a minor injury in a practice leading up to last month's BCS national championship game, the source said, and had a "minor scope" about three weeks ago to alleviate his discomfort.

Richardson has made good progress since then, but as a precaution, he'll limit his activity at the combine. He's expected to be able to participate in all on-field testing at Alabama's March 7 pro day.

