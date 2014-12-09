Around the NFL

Richardson: Fans giving up on Geno Smith are 'quitters'

Published: Dec 09, 2014 at 02:03 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Nobody can blame a New York Jets fan for bailing on this miserable season.

It starts under center, where Gang Green still lacks any hint of a franchise passer.

Michael Vick is no longer starting material, and everything we've seen from Geno Smith suggests the team needs a complete reboot at the quarterback position.

Defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson sees it differently, though, chiding those Jets fans already looking ahead to drafting a new savior.

"They're quitters," said Richardson, per ESPN's Jane McManus. "That's how I feel. You go all-in with a guy, why not give him his chance?"

Richardson believes Smith still has the potential to morph into a long-term NFL starter.

"Even though he does decent some, people think he does horrible," Richardson said. "He's still the guy at the end of the day and I applaud him for that. The position he's in and the scrutiny he gets (is a lot)."

It's apparent that Smith's coaches don't even agree with Richardson, game-planning around the second-year passer in recent weeks with a run-heavy attack.

New York has flip-flopped quarterbacks repeatedly for years, and Smith is likely to be flushed out of the organization this spring if general manager John Idzik -- who drafted him -- is jettisoned, too. After years of Ryan mishandling the position, it's time for the Jets to bring in a coach who can pick and groom the quarterback of tomorrow.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Sunday game from Week 14 and discusses the Seahawks' return to Super Bowl form. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

