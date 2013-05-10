 Skip to main content
Richard Sherman watches Seattle Seahawks rookie minicamp

May 10, 2013
All-Pro defensive back Richard Sherman gives the Seattle Seahawks rookies two thumbs up.
What do you get when you combine Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman and a jet ski? A guy with too much time on his hands.

As the Seahawks newbies began their three-day rookie minicamp Friday in Renton, Wash., Sherman was hatching a plan to crash the party.

An hour later, Sherman proved he is a man of his word.

Given his two thumbs up, it appears Sherman approves of the Seahawks' newly acquired talent. We're sure coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider were thrilled to receive the All-Pro's endorsement.

