Richard Sherman unhappy with Rodgers avoiding him

Published: Jan 18, 2015

Richard Sherman likes to punish quarterbacks who throw at him, and often reminds them that it's a bad idea.

That doesn't mean he wants to be ignored, though.

When asked about Green Bay's tendency to ignore him, especially evident in the their first matchup earlier this season, Sherman said he was frustrated.

How frustrated?

"On a scale of 1 to 10, 12," Sherman said, via USA Today Sports.

According to Pro Football Focus, Aaron Rodgers completely ignored Sherman in the season opener, meaning that not one pass was thrown at the league's loudest cover cornerback.

Might that change this time? Unlikely, especially with the way Seattle picked apart Cam Newtonlast Saturday.

"I'm not surprised either way," Sherman said. "But I expect them to execute their game plan, whatever that may be. I don't really have a gut feeling about how it's going to go."

Rodgers has said that he's aware, but not scared of Sherman and that he'd be willing to throw to either side of the field.

We'll see if he changes his mind on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game.

