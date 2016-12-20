Around the NFL

Richard Sherman threatens to 'ruin' reporter's career

Published: Dec 20, 2016 at 11:01 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Richard Sherman is back in the news for all the wrong reasons.

The Seahawks cornerback on Tuesday threatened to "ruin" a local reporter's career after "a couple of tough questions," per Stephen Cohen of the Seattle Post Intelligencer.

The scene turned hot when Jim Moore of 710 ESPN asked Sherman about his nationally televised sideline blowup at offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell during last Thursday's win over the Rams.

According to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times, Moore "told Sherman that he didn't understand that Bevell is trying to call plays he thinks will work but that Sherman thinks he has a 'better handle' of what should be called."

"No," Sherman told Moore, saying: "I just had a -- we had a -- prior experience (the Super Bowl) so we talked about that. But let me guess -- you have a better play to call. Let me guess, you have a better experience."

When Moore responded "no," Sherman told him: "Then you should probably kind of stop."

The All-Pro defender then passed Moore on his way back to the locker room and told the reporter: "You don't want to go there. You do not. I'll ruin your career."

Per Condotta, Moore asked Sherman: "You'll ruin my career? How are you going to do that?"

"I'll make sure you don't get your media pass anymore," Sherman said.

"Is that right?" Moore asked.

"Yes, it is," Sherman said.

Here's the deal with player access: Sherman isn't required to answer every question asked by reporters. In turn, reporters aren't required to absorb threats from players about having their access pulled and their careers left in "ruin."

This time around, it's not an exchange Sherman can simply shrug off.

UPDATE: Sherman later apologized for the incident on Twitter.

