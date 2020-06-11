Around the NFL

Wednesday, Jun 10, 2020 08:25 PM

Richard Sherman: This time 'nobody can turn their eyes away'

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

As San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman spoke to the media on Wednesday afternoon, protests were still carrying on throughout the country.

In the aftermath of George Floyd's horrific death at the knee of a Minneapolis police officer on May 25, protests and a call for change on the front of police brutality and social justice have overtaken the nation -- with the NFL world included.

With the sustained sentiment and demonstrations seemingly unprecedented in numbers and longevity, Sherman believes change may well be on the horizon.

"In the time since I've been around and I've been alive, I don't remember it being this strong of an impact and it reaching this many people and this many people being upset and emotional about it," Sherman said Wednesday, via ESPN's Nick Wagoner. "The way the world has been, even in 2016 and 2017, when those guys were making it about police brutality and just changing the inequities that we live in as African Americans, they found a way to dull down that message and to divert it and make it about something else in a way to avoid the conversation. And I think this time, it's too full-fledged and most people are actually getting the messaging and seeing it firsthand."

Since Floyd's death, the call for change and social justice has carried on and maintained.

With the protests, conversations and outcry has come a more united message seeking reform, accompanied by a greater sense of empathy.

As the nation's focus has yet to wane, Sherman's hope for real change has grown and he let that be known on Wednesday.

"Nobody can turn their eyes away," he said. "Nobody can turn away from what they're seeing. Any human with any true empathy in them for their fellow human being would feel that strong. That's why sometimes you sit there and to make the point to people who don't get it, you have to try to take yourself out of seeing that as a random stranger and see that as one of your own. See that as one of your brothers, your sisters, your cousins, your mom, your dad. And then the feeling that evokes should energize you to add yourself to the fight. I think that's why this will last a lot longer and the impact will be greater."

It was in 2016 in which Colin Kaepernick, then a 49ers quarterback, protested social injustice and police brutality by taking a knee during the playing of national anthem. Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since that season.

Sherman told reporters Kaepernick deserves to have a job in the NFL.

"I can want him to have a job and I can think he deserves a job as much as anybody and everybody has said it who has said anything," Sherman said. "Because he was a good player. He showed he could play in this league. He could play at the highest level, so he deserves a job but in order to answer those questions, I would have to be one of the decision-makers who didn't give him a job and I'm not that person. I think that until those people are asked those difficult questions, we'll never get the answers."

Related Content

Patrick Mahomes on players' video: Why not use my platform?
news

Patrick Mahomes on players' video: Why not use my platform?

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and safety Tyrann Mathieu discussed their participation in a player video in which they called on the league to condemn racism and a systemic oppression of black people.
Buccaneers, Lions reopen facilities; coaches still work from home
news

Buccaneers, Lions reopen facilities; coaches still work from home

NFL teams continue to reopen their respective facilities, with the Buccaneers and Lions following suit Wednesday.
A detail view of a Minnesota Vikings helmet is seen on the playing field during an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Vikings defeated the Falcons 28-12. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Vikings announce $5 million donation to social justice causes

The Vikings and the Wilf family on Wednesday announced a $5 million donation to social justice causes throughout the United States. 
New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) looks up from the sideline with his helmet off during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 in Atlanta. The Jets won the game 22-10. (Paul Jasienski via AP)
news

Jets LB C.J. Mosley says he's been cleared for all activity

C.J. Mosley is back. The Jets linebacker expects to fully participate in training camp after being sidelined by a groin injury for most of his first season in New York.
A statue of former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson stands outside an entrance to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, July 10, 2018. New owner David Tepper said during a news conference at the stadium Tuesday that he is contractually obligated to retain the statue. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
news

Panthers moving Jerry Richardson statue in interest of public safety 

The Carolina Panthers announced Wednesday that they are moving the statue of former owner Jerry Richardson "in the interest of public safety."
Scenes from the NFL Quarterback Coaching Summit held Monday, June 24, 2019 in Atlanta. (Kara Durrette/AP Images for NFL)
news

NFL, Black College Football HOF to host QB Coaching Summit June 22-23

The third annual Quarterback Coaching Summit will take place virtually from June 22-23 and feature sessions led by Steelers owner Art Rooney II, Bills president Kim Pegula, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn and Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy, among others.
NFL, NFLPA discussing possibility of shortened preseason
news

NFL, NFLPA discussing possibility of shortened preseason

The NFL and NFLPA are considering shortening the 2020 preseason to two games instead of four, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
Bruce Arians pondering whether to keep a QB away from facility
news

Bruce Arians pondering whether to keep a QB away from facility

There are three quarterbacks on the Buccaneers roster. In light of the coronavirus, coach Bruce Arians said he's considering keeping the last one on the depth chart out of the QB room.
Baker: Plan for full HOF ceremony, but contingencies in place
news

Baker: Plan for full HOF ceremony, but contingencies in place

The Pro Football Hall of Fame opened its doors Wednesday after being closed for the past three months. President David Baker said he's preparing for the HOF Game and ceremony to move forward as scheduled in August.
Bradley Chubb: Rehabbing 'weird' in near-empty Broncos facility
news

Bradley Chubb: Rehabbing 'weird' in near-empty Broncos facility

Denver pass rusher Bradley Chubb, rehabbing a torn ACL, said his experience in a mostly empty facility these past few weeks has been somewhat eerie. 
Falcons OC expects to 'see a jump' in Calvin Ridley's game in 2020
news

Falcons OC expects to 'see a jump' in Calvin Ridley's game in 2020

The Falcons wideout has proven to be a dangerous second fiddle to Julio Jones through two years. Offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter believes Ridley can soar even higher in Year 3. 
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL