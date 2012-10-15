Richard Sherman's pick, trash talk spark Seahawks' huge upset

In his 221st career start, the ageless Barber continues to add to what has already been an amazing career resume. With a 76-yard inteception return for a touchdown in a 38-10 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the 37-year-old Barber now has eight interceptions returned for touchdowns in his career, moving him into seventh place all time (Rod Woodson is the all-time leader with 12). Barber is the only player in NFL history with eight or more interception return touchdowns, four or more fumble returns for touchdowns and at least one punt return touchdown. Those are some serious Canton credentials, ladies and gentlemen.