Richard Sherman's pick, trash talk spark Seahawks' huge upset

These guys might not exactly be carrying a lunch pail and to the stadium each week, but they did bring a diligent, blue-collar, working-man approach to Week 6. Take a look at all the nominees, then vote in the poll at the bottom of the right column for your choice for the Hardest-Working Man.
Ronde Barber, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
In his 221st career start, the ageless Barber continues to add to what has already been an amazing career resume. With a 76-yard inteception return for a touchdown in a 38-10 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the 37-year-old Barber now has eight interceptions returned for touchdowns in his career, moving him into seventh place all time (Rod Woodson is the all-time leader with 12). Barber is the only player in NFL history with eight or more interception return touchdowns, four or more fumble returns for touchdowns and at least one punt return touchdown. Those are some serious Canton credentials, ladies and gentlemen.
Shonn Greene, New York Jets
"Ground and pound" returned in glorious fashion for the Jets in a 35-9 rout of the Indianapolis Colts. Powering that ground-game resurgence was Greene, who rushed 32 times for 161 yards (each total establishing a new career high) for three touchdowns (tying a career high). Greene is now also the first player in Jets history with more than 150 yards rushing and three rushing touchdowns in a single game.
Robert Griffin III, Washington Redskins
After suffering a concussion in a Week 5 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, RG3 returned to the field in epic fashion. With his team seemingly slowly letting their large lead over the Minnesota Vikings vaporize in the fourth quarter, Griffin made the pivotal play to assure a 38-26 victory. Facing a third-and-6 at the Redskins' 24-yard line, Griffin dropped back, then tucked the ball, shot through the line, turned the corner and raced down the sideline for a 76-yard game-clinching score. RG3 -- who has a decorated track and field background -- finished the game with 138 yards and two touchdowns rushing.
Richard Sherman, Seattle Seahawks
By standing up to Tom Brady, Sherman added "U mad bro?" to the pantheon of football trash talk. Before Sherman's postgame bravado to Brady, the cornerback helped the Seahawks pull off one of the season's more shocking upsets in a 24-23 thriller in the Pacific Northwest. Sherman -- who, along with teammate Earl Thomas, had been giving Brady the verbal business during the game -- picked off Brady in the third quarter. When his Patriots were leading, Brady fired back at the Seahawks' antagonizers. According to Sherman, "He told me and Earl to see him after the game when they win." Sherman sought out Brady, said some things to the future Hall of Fame quarterback and then went to the media to express his excitement over the moment.
Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions
Stafford was scattershot for most of his team's vital showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles, who built a 10-point fourth-quarter lead and looked to send a desperate Detroit team to 1-4. Instead, Stafford got on track at just the right time, leading the Lions to 17 points in the game's final 10 minutes. Stafford threw for a touchdown and ran for another to force overtime, during which Detroit ultimately won 26-23 and might have just saved its season.